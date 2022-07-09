Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Houlihan Lokey worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLI opened at $80.24 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

