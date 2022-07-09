Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,330,000 after buying an additional 364,582 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,397,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,370,000 after buying an additional 79,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RS opened at $172.57 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average of $178.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

