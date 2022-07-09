Strs Ohio Invests $4.35 Million in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Cedar Fair at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FUN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

