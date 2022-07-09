Strs Ohio Lowers Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

