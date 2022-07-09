Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ovintiv by 539,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.74.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 3.13. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $63.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

