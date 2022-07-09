Strs Ohio Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 158,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CM shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

