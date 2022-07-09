Strs Ohio Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 486,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of TechnipFMC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,607,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,619,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 160,956 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.88.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

