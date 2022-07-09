Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 298.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $16,398,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 240,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.09 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

