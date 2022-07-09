Strs Ohio Sells 28,000 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Skyline Champion worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

