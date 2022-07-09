Strs Ohio Sells 705 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 96.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 34,407 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4,314.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,053,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,993 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $21.93 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

