Strs Ohio Sells 718 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OFC opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

