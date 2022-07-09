Strs Ohio Sells 72,410 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 72,410 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,763,000 after purchasing an additional 205,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

