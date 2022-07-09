Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,626 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Several research firms recently commented on BURL. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.95.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $152.20 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.71.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

