Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,580 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

GPK stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

