Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of National Health Investors worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.65%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

