Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA opened at $14.32 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -244.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

