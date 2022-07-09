Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.09. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

