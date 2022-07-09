Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.91.

SNPS opened at $317.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.49. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

