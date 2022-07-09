The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Boeing were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $139.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.51. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

