The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 42,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $296.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.15 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.46.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

