The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% during the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $286.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.23.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.