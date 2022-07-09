The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Macerich worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

MAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

