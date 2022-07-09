The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after acquiring an additional 577,908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

