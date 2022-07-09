Thomas Bull Sells 489 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $314.16 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average of $360.12.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

