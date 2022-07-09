Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $18.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.

TOST has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

NYSE:TOST opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Toast has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Toast will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,607,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,509,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $36,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,495.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,153,379 shares of company stock worth $172,349,428 in the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 11,906.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $3,252,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $57,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Toast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 352,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $24,217,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

