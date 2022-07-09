TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in TopBuild by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,763,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,368,000 after buying an additional 31,188 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in TopBuild by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,770,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TopBuild by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,276,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TopBuild by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after buying an additional 271,770 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $178.81 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.48.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

