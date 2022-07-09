Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $286.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.23. The company has a market capitalization of $294.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

