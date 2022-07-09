Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $86.08 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

