Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $758.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $67.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Univest Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

