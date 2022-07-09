Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Upstart were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Upstart by 7,328.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,530 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Upstart by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Upstart by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,550 shares of company stock worth $7,120,269 in the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.05.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

