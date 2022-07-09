Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,368 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.