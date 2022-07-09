Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 200 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Chemed were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,904 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,559,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,978 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,095,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $497.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.22.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.08 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total value of $716,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,986. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

