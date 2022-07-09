Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WTFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $81.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

