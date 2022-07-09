Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Woodward were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Woodward by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Woodward by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 166,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Woodward by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 33.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Korte bought 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,757.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,757.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WWD opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.00. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $586.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.26 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

