Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 15.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 37,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontdoor news, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

