Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 9.6% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 69,599 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 37,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in EchoStar by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 243,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 55,828 shares during the period.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $18.98 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). EchoStar had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $501.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

About EchoStar (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.