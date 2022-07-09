Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $674,000 Investment in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Preferred Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.19. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.97 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Preferred Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.