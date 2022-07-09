Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 300 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Five Below were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,494,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $99,170,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 736,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,772,000 after purchasing an additional 434,703 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $38,395,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $15,711,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock opened at $122.38 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.43 and its 200 day moving average is $156.28.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

