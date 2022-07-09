Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,732 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.1% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $66,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.45. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
