Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average is $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.48, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Welltower by 4,923.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Welltower by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Welltower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

