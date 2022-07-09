Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.
Shares of WELL stock opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average is $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.48, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $99.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Welltower by 4,923.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Welltower by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Welltower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
