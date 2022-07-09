West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WST opened at $318.48 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $275.89 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

