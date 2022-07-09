WMG Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.34.

MSFT stock opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

