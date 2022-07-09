Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

