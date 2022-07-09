Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Xerox were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,337,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 397,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 295,589 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,718,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 150,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,125,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,428,000 after purchasing an additional 138,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.33%.

In related news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 783,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,992,041.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

