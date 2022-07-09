Xponance Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,232 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in SM Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,771 shares of company stock worth $2,987,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

