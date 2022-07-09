Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,071 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,302,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 140,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,231,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after acquiring an additional 199,003 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sirius XM by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after acquiring an additional 540,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

