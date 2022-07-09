Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,091 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MATX. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 803 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.56 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 28.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 4.31%.

MATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $34,079.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at $650,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at $838,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,371 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

