Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,326 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in nCino by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 0.3% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.80.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $63,226.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,621 shares of company stock worth $8,542,373. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.76.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

