Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

