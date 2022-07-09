Xponance Inc. Has $272.23 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.5% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $272,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,229,000. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.45. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

